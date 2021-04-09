Sameera Reddy Screams 'It's Fitness Friday', As She Motivates Fans To Work Out; Watch

De Dana Dan actor Sameera Reddy is now motivating her Instagram family to opt for a healthy lifestyle. On Friday, the star took to her Instagram profile to share a piece of good news for those who had been longing to start their fitness journey. Sameera Reddy has now uploaded her yoga teacher’s ‘8 basic yoga classes for anyone who needs a nudge to start their practice'.

Sameera Reddy’s fitness Friday

In the video shared by the actor, Sameera explains that she was a little inconsistent with her fitness routine this week. However, she has a huge surprise for those who had been waiting to start their fitness journey. The Darna Mana Hai actor claims that whenever she falls off the wagon, it is intermittent fasting that helps her get back on track. She said,

It’s Fitness Friday! I have completely fallen off the wagon, this week has been really bad, I have not worked out at all. Biggest issue is that I fall off the wagon very fast but the intermittent fasting has got me on track. Whoever’s not started on their fitness journey and want to start, I have been asked to share some sort of workouts with you guys. So, I have asked my teacher Pramila to share eight of her basic Yoga classes to help you start your fitness journey.

Sameera was accompanied by her two munchkins who helped her scream ‘it’s fitness Friday’ to inspire her fans. She captioned the post as, “No Excuses! Please share it with anyone who would like to start a practice and routine. This week has been super hard. Haven’t managed to workout but the Intermittent Fasting has helped. Why do I report to you guys every Friday? Because it keeps me on track and accountable. I’m 89.1 kg and happy with the increase in stamina”.

She further added, “My target is to get to my body fitness goal. It could be just to feel energetic, start a routine, increase/decrease weight or just be able to maintain a healthy body. Stay motivated, inspired and focused! #fitnessfriday #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis”. Throughout the video, the actor also inspired her followers to stop ‘making excuses’ for embracing a healthy lifestyle. Check out the video below:

(Promo Image Source: Sameera Reddy Instagram)