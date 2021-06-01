Sameera Reddy Shares A Quick, Hands-on ‘Messy Mama’ Makeup Tutorial On Instagram

Actor Sameera Reddy has not been seen in any movie for a while now, but her Instagram is always buzzing with activities. She has embraced motherhood and often shares her journey as a ‘messy mama.’ In a lot of her videos, she also features her mother-in-law and they both do many videos on their lives together. In Sameera Reddy's latest Instagram post, she did a quick make-up tutorial that is full of hacks and easy to follow!

In Sameera Reddy's latest video, she featured sans makeup and her hair in a bun. She started off with an easy and soft concealer and advised that one must take time to "allow it to sink in." She then went on to use tissue paper to remove excess oil or grease.

For the eyes, Sameera Reddy used a bright purple, liquid quick-drying eyeshadow that added a splash of colour to her face. She then used a bronzy eyeshadow to add some dimension and more shine to her purple lids. "Take your time with your lashes, especially your lower lashes which look beautiful with this look," she advised whist applying mascara.

She also reminded her followers to dance a little and feel good about themselves and instil confidence as confidence is the "most important ingredient."

Sameera Reddy On Mental Health

On Sameera Reddy's Instagram, she also recently shared a video about Mental Health Awareness and talked about how she has had to face being called 'old' and 'not pretty.' She also asked her followers to stop shaming themselves and others. "Pause and ask . ‘ is hate, fear, expectation, shame, self-doubt driving you to question yourself? We all do it. I do too. It’s only human. But going past it with kindness and acceptance of yourself and others can set you free. Loving your ‘flaws’ & ‘imperfections’ as they call it is your ticket to move towards a happy you. Take time to talk and listen to someone. It’s ok not to feel ok all the time. We are all #imperfectlyperfect ❤️" she said in her caption.

