Sameera Reddy Shares After-effects Of Cyclone Tauktae On Her Pets

Actor Sameera Reddy recently took to social media and shared the after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae that hit India's west coast causing heavy damages. She posted pictures with her dog and spoke about how animals need extra care at times like these. She also revealed that her pet has been "mortified" with the wind.

Sameera Reddy speaks about the after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae

Taking to Instagram, Sameera Reddy shared a set of pictures with her pet dog, Tommy. In her caption, she explained how Tommy had been mortified due to the cyclone. She wrote, “Who looks sleepier? we’ve had a rough few days with Cyclone Tauktae with no electricity and crazy rain Poor Tommy has been mortified with the wind flinging everything around! Animals are so sensitive and need some extra lovin at times like these #morningface #sleepy #messymama #terrifictommy #cyclonetauktae #goa.” Have a look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram post below.

Celebs open up about the destruction caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Apart from Sameera, several actors shared pictures of the destruction that was caused by the cyclone. Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories and shared a video in which she spoke about the havoc in Mumbai. Sharing her experience, she said that her "windows seemed to fly off" and also added that everything was very scary. She has also shared some pictures of the destructive cyclone from her balcony.

Raveena Tandon shared pictures from the temple in her compound, where a tree had collapsed due to the heavy winds. She posted a picture that showcased a huge branch of the tree that can be seen resting on top of a pillar that is attached to the temple. In her caption, she wrote, “Tree fallen on our mandir. Looks like a old temple from jungle book.” In the other picture, she mentioned, “Jai Bholenath! Just the tree, no damage to the temple.”

Malaika Arora shared a picture of the road in front of her house, which is in a completely destructive state. In her caption, she wrote, “This is jus devastating” with a heartbreaking emoji. She also addressed the netizens to come together and help the BMC in restoring and cleaning the city.

