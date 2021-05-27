Sameera Reddy Shares 'BFF Hangout Tips' And Gives Credit To Her Daughter Nyra; Watch

Actor Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram account to share a funny video of her daughter playing with her dog. In the video, Sameera Reddy's daughter Nyra can be seen trying to wake up the sleeping dog. She first tries to sit and wake the dog up. When she fails to do so, she tries to tickle the dog's ears. After her multiple failed attempts, she finally tries to sit on the dog. In the end, she fails to wake the sleeping dog up and runs away.

In the caption, the actor wrote about "Hangout tips". It reads, "BFF Hangout Tips by #naughtynyra 1.First Ask Nicely 2.Tickle their ears 3.Try sitting on them not working ? Don’t worry we will be back with more tips!". The video has the song You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars playing in the background. The comments section is filled with her fans praising the daughter. Check it out.

Sameera Reddy's daughter gives "Hangout tips"

(Image Courtesy: Sameera Reddy's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared another video of her daughter. In the video, Nyra can be seen trying to comb her hair while looking at the phone's camera. In the background, the song I'm Beautiful can be heard playing. The actor in the caption wrote, "Say it with me ladies! I’m beautiful!! yaaaassssss queens ! 10 times before you sleep !". Check it out.

The actor is surely enjoying motherhood, as she never leaves a chance to celebrate her children. Earlier, she shared a video on Instagram while wishing her son Hans on his sixth birthday. The video was a compilation of all the unseen pictures included ones where he is swaddled as a baby to ones where he is up to naughty antics as a toddler. The video chronicled the journey of Sameera expecting her first baby to all their shenanigans at home with her two children. Apart from sharing a video, Sameera also penned a note and wrote that her son will "forever be mama's Lil Ladoo." In the caption, she wrote, “Even when you grow up and become a man you will always and forever be mama’s Lil Ladoo. I’ve enjoyed 6 years of watching Hans grow into the caring brother and an amazing Lil boy dazzling our world. Happy Birthday, Hansie. we love you! Stay happy. Always.” Check out the video.

IMAGE: Sameera Reddy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.