Sameera Reddy Shares Collage Of Pics Reminding How 'photos Can Be Misleading' To The Eyes

Actor Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram on Friday, June 25, 2021, to share a post revealing how pictures can be so misleading. The actor shared two pictures in different angles and postures which is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her social media handle, Sameera Reddy shared a collage consisting of two different pictures revealing how they can be so misleading. In the left side of the collage, the actor can be seen showing off her belly as she sits on the floor, while on the right side of the collage, she is seen striking a pose where she looks all fit. Sameera donned a taffy pink jersey top and leggings. She also opted for a simple hairdo with no makeup.

Along with the pictures, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I’m seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures”. She added, “That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder 💪🏼 update 👉🏼I’ve had a good week. I’ve down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week”. She concluded saying, “I’m hoping to keep this up ⬆️ I think I will make my Diwali Goal 🎉🙏🏼 how’s it going for you? #letsdothis 🕺🏻💃 #socialmedia vs #reality”. Take a look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram post below.

As soon as Sameera shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section. Some of the users lauded the actor, while some could not stop gushing over the same. One of the users wrote, “@reddysameera way to go Sameera ! This is awesome”. Another user wrote, “Awesome Sam way to go! Ofcourse you will reach ur goal! Love every single post you so raw and keeping it real ❤️ only good vibes”. Take a look at the post below.

IMAGE SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.