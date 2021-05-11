Sameera Reddy Shares Effective Post COVID Recovery Tips That Help Tackle Weakness; Watch

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Tuesday to inform about effective ways to tackle post-COVID-19 weakness. Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera Reddy shared a reel giving fans some home remedies on how to tackle post-COVID-19 weakness. In the first part, she tells fans to consume soaked almonds/raisins overnight, amla/lime juice/fresh fruit, dates/kala jamun, coconut water. In the second part, she asks netizens to “eat wholesome foods like pulses/dals/khichdi, no refined/processed foods, jaggery & ghee, take sunlight for 15 mins, pranayama, shravasana, deep breathing, slow walks, no intense workouts and sleep. She concluded the video by saying, “you are going to be okay”.

Along with the video, the actor wrote, “Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too”. She concluded by saying, “This definitely helped me. Get well soon. Stay strong ❤️🙏🏼 #healthiswealth #covid #recovery”. Take a look at Sameera Reddy's Instagram post below.

As soon as Sameera shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users shared their experiences on their post covid recovery, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “I had been going through a lot of anxiety since Covid”. Another user wrote, “That last smile definitely gave an extra strength”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

With the second wave of the ongoing pandemic in India, many celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Sameera Reddy, have succumbed to the deadly virus. The Race actor revealed that she had contracted coronavirus on April 17, 2021, and that she had tested negative for COVID-19 last week. Sameera stressed the importance of focusing on one's health and endurance after she tested negative.

She also wrote, “I am in complete grace and so thankful that our family is safe. And my heart goes out to everyone going through these tough times. I feel that in the last 2 months committing to #fitnessfriday with you all has really helped me get past this tough time because my stamina and focus was such a big help”. Take a look at the post below:

Image Source: Sameera Reddy Instagram

