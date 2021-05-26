Sameera Reddy Shares Endearing Video On Son's Sixth Birthday, Calls Him 'mama’s Lil Ladoo'

Actress Sameera Reddy took a stroll down memory lane and shared a video on Instagram while wishing her son Hans on his sixth birthday. The video was a compilation of all the unseen pictures included ones where he is swaddled as a baby to ones where he is up to naughty antics as a toddler. The video chronicled the journey of Sameera expecting her first baby to all their shenanigans at home with her two children. Apart from sharing a video, Sameera also penned a note and wrote that her son will "forever be mama's Lil Ladoo."

Sameera Reddy shares adorable video on son's birthday

Sameera had captured several moods of the little one while expressing her love for him. While wishing him on a special day, the De Dana Dan actress wrote, “Even when you grow up and become a man you will always and forever be mama’s Lil Ladoo. I’ve enjoyed 6 years of watching Hans grow into the caring brother and an amazing Lil boy dazzling our world. Happy Birthday, Hansie. we love you! Stay happy. Always.” Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde turned parents to Hans in May 2015. Sameera is quite active on social media where she is often seen sharing pictures of her two children, son Hans and daughter Nyra who will turn two in July this year.

Meanwhile, the actress who had contracted the deadly coronavirus, recently shared a video on Instagram while shelling out effective ways to tackle post-COVID-19 weakness. In the first part, she tells fans to consume soaked almonds/raisins overnight, amla/lime juice/fresh fruit, dates/Kala Jamun, coconut water. In the second part, she asks netizens to “eat wholesome foods like pulses/dals/khichdi, no refined/processed foods, jaggery & ghee, take sunlight for 15 mins, pranayama, Shavasana, deep breathing, slow walks, no intense workouts and sleep. She concluded the video by saying, “you are going to be okay”. “Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too”. She concluded by saying, “This definitely helped me. Get well soon. Stay strong #healthiswealth #covid #recovery (sic)” she wrote then.

