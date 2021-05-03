Sameera Reddy Shares Parenting Experience; Says 'never Expected Something Like A Pandemic'

Sameera Reddy, her husband and kids tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Recently, the actress took to Instagram and shared her parenting experience during these tough times. She gave a shoutout to all parents who are struggling to keep their kids safe in times of COVID-19 and shared a throwback picture of her and her husband from the day before they first became parents. Take a look at Sameera Reddy's latest post below.

Sameera Reddy 'never expected something like a pandemic'

Taking to Instagram, Sameera Reddy shared a picture of her first pregnancy in which her husband can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek while his hand is on her tummy. She posed towards the camera with a huge smile and the couple can be seen in colour-coordinated clothes. In the caption, she went on to explain that she had never expected something like a pandemic to strike.

She wrote, “The day before we first became parents. May 2015 I knew we’d see some tough times as parents but never expected something like a pandemic.” Appreciating and encouraging all the parents, she said, “This a shoutout to all parents battling to keep their kids safe. I feel you, I feel your stress and I also feel your strength.” She added that her husband’s support was what got her through. She said, “It was only Akshai’s and my teamwork that got us through these last few weeks of trying to take care of the kids and ourselves in our home quarantine. We had moments of a anxiety, frustration, weakness, fear, hope and love. As a couple just when we thought couldn’t get any more tested we were and we found a balance and a strength we never knew existed . For single parents or partners who couldn’t be together in these tough times we cannot imagine what it must be like. To all pregnant mamas stay strong and positive. Sending you all our prayers and love we will get through this #staystrong #staysafe #family #teamwork @mr.vardenchi”.

Supporting her, Sameera’s husband, Akshai Varde dropped a comment writing, “Family First. When you live by this mantra you can’t go wrong.” In response, she wrote, “always love you.”

(Promo Image source: Sameera Reddy's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.