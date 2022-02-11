Sameera Reddy went down memory lane as she shared her 'flab to fit' journey on social media. The actor opened up how she reduced 11 kilos after she got serious about fitness. She began to workout with full determination in order to lose weight. Sameera even shared some tips regarding the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera Reddy dropped a collage of photos representing her transformation journey. The actor even penned a note with the post. She wrote, "One year ago I started to take my fitness seriously. I was 92 kgs. Today I am 81 kgs. But I always say more that the weight loss I’m grateful for increase in my energy levels and agility...what has helped me ? (sic)" Talking about the things she followed during her fitness journey, Reddy added:

I tend to lose focus but I’m aware so I get back on track immediately .

Intermittent fasting has helped me with my late night snacking habit .

I do a lot of inner work to stay away from negative thoughts and stay mindful on being happy with my body now.

Choose a sport. It helps make fitness fun

Partner with buddy who checks on your progress every week

Set realistic goals.

Don’t aim to immediately drop the weight.

Lastly don’t self loathe.

Nothing and nobody is worth that stress ."

Sameera Reddy's 'Fitness Friday'

Sameera wrote, "Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year. Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you #fitnessfriday #fitnessmotivation (sic))". Fans praised the actor for her amazing transformation. A fan wrote that she looks beautiful in every size as it's the heart that matters not the body. Another fan commented, "thank you for sharing your journey. For being honest and truthful. I'm sure it must have been an incredibly difficult journey to reach 92kgs, to reach 81kgs from there (sic)".

Sameera wears her wedding saree after 8 years

Recently, the actor wore her wedding saree after eight years. Sameera posted the 'then and now' picture on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "I wore my wedding saree after 8 years and it felt so amazing #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi@houseofneetalulla (sic)".

(Image: @reddysameera/Instagram)