Sameera Reddy Wears Her Wedding Saree After Eight Years, Says It 'felt So Amazing'; See

Known for her roles in Vedi, Vaaranam Aayiram, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and many more, Sameera Reddy took to her social media account on Monday to give fans a glimpse of herself in her wedding saree after eight years. Although she modified her loo by changing the blouse, she wore the exact same saree and fans hailed her look. Reddy also shared a picture with her husband Akshai Varde, with whom she tied the knot in January 2014 in a Maharashtrian ceremony.

Sameera Reddy wears her wedding saree after eight years

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a collage of a picture from her wedding day and a picture of herself eight years later. She was seen wearing the same saree and looked as stunning as ever. The saree she donned was brown and mustard and had a floral design on its border. She smiled from ear to ear in both the pictures and was accompanied by her husband in the most recent one. She mentioned in the caption of her post that it felt 'amazing' as she wrote, "I wore my wedding saree after 8 years🥰and it felt so amazing 🤩 #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi @houseofneetalulla 💫" The happy couple welcomed their first son Hans into the world in 2015 and then had a new addition to their family in 2019 when their daughter Nyra was born.

Have a look at post here

She also posted a selfie from her look in her wedding saree and gave fans a closer look at the jewellery she accompanied her elegant outfit with. In the caption of her post, she mentioned that she was wearing Akshai's grandmother's necklace, her mother's chain and her grandmother's earrings. She mentioned she felt 'blessed' to have these women in her life. She wrote, "Wearing my mother’s Laxmi chain, Akshai’s grandmother’s Kolhapuri Saaj necklace and my grandmother’s earrings🥺Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life 🙏🏼❤️ #aboutlastnight"

Akshai Varde also shared a picture of the couple and mentioned they attended a wedding together. He stated in his caption that the occasion reminded him of his won wedding. Varde mentioned that he and Sameera were friends before they tied the knot, which 'makes everything else so easy'. His caption read, "Being at a wedding reminds you of your own union. Sameera and I are friends first which makes everything else so easy. But all dressed up like this... Feel so married!! 😄"

(Image: Instagram/@mr.vardenchi)