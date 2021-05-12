Sameera Reddy's 'true Mom Life' Post With Her Kids Has Other Moms Commenting 'relatable'

Vaaranam Aayiram actress Sameera Reddy has been melting the hearts of fans and mothers on social media by posting about the realities of parenthood. From posting unedited pictures to revealing the real struggles behind the glitz and glamourous life of a celebrity parent, Sameera Reddy's kids have become quite famous among her followers. Check out the actress's recent post proving that 'mom life' is not easy even, when posing for a simple photograph.

Sameera Reddy's 'true mom life'

The 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a picture with her kids and also shared a BTS snap of the photoshoot. Revealing the struggles of a mom, Sameera can be seen struggling in the BTS picture to handle her daughter Nyra as she can be seen trying to wiggle out of her mother's arms. The before and after picture perfectly depicting the 'true mom life' of every mother.

Sameera asked her fans in the caption if they agree with these struggles of parenting. She wrote, 'swipe left for true mom life. Mommies do you agree? Getting a pic with both my kids is like'. Check out how the fans reacted to Sameera Reddy's photos where she can be seen struggling to take a family picture.

Netizens' and moms react to Sameera Reddy's 'True Mom life'

It was evident from the comment section that all the mothers on social media found Sameera's struggles to be very relatable. Many fans agreed with the actress as they wrote 'Very true' under the comment section. One fan commented that kids are unending entertainment while some also complimented Sameera Reddy's kids. One fan remarked how cute Nyra looked in ponytails.

Pic credit: Sameera Reddy IG

Sameera Reddy's photos and videos with her kids

The actress and her kids are popular on the photo-sharing app as Sameera constantly posts about their sweet moments together. In a recent post, the actress uploaded a video of her daughter drinking from a cup and captioned the video writing 'Nyra imitating her coffee-loving mama'. In another post, Sameera can be seen exercising with her son and daughter and having fun.

IMAGE- SAMEERA REDDY'S INSTAGRAM

