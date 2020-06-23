Samir Soni Talks About Uncertainty In Bollywood, Says 'he Could Relate To The Darkness'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has affected a lot of people in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities came ahead and spoke about nepotism in Bollywood while others went on to talk about the importance of mental health.

Actor Samir Soni was also disturbed about the whole situation and he had recently shared a shocking Instagram post in which he admitted that “it could have very easily been me”. In a recent media interaction, he talked about the post and the uncertainty in Bollywood.

Samir Soni on uncertainty in a career in Bollywood

Talking about the post, Samir Soni said that he understands the immense pressure of the entertainment industry and that is why he wrote that post. Talking about it, he said that it is volatile and unpredictable as there is no consistency or structure in a career in acting. Speaking about not getting work, the actor said that it can get frustrating after working non-stop and not getting work after that. He also said that every actor goes through this and it can be tough for a lot of people. The extremes of hits and flops are so high that it affects people, he added.

Samir Soni says he could relate to the darkness

Samir Soni also cited the examples of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Kumar Gaurav who both went through extreme highs and lows in their careers. Talking about the low phase in a career in the entertainment industry, he said that sometimes one cannot see light beyond the darkness and one waits for one opportunity which can change the entire career. He further added that he has been there and he could relate to such darkness. He also stressed the importance of being strong mentally.

Samir Soni also gave out a few tips to the young actors. He said that young actors should act and enjoy it but they should also be prepared for the long waiting periods in between the work opportunities.

Samir Soni's movies

Samir Soni made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s China Gate. After his first film flopped, he did not get any work and his first marriage also fell apart, he added. He also revealed that he was in counselling for two years and then he got back on his feet. Samir Soni has been a part of several hit movies like Baghban, Vivah, Fashion, etc. He has also acted in TV shows like Parichay, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin among others.

