Samir Soni Says People 'shooting Gun Off' Sushant's Shoulder For Their Own Benefit

Television and Bollywood actor Samir Soni took up to his social media and slammed Kangana Ranaut for ‘shooting a gun off’ late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoulders. In the post, that has since been deleted, Samir Soni stated that Kangana Ranaut should stop comparing herself to Sushant Singh Rajput. Just a few hours after the post, Samir Soni was bashed by netizens for calling Kangana out for speaking her mind.

It has been reported that Samir Soni, in the post, had written that Kangana Ranaut is ‘no match’ to Sushant Singh Rajput. He wrote, "Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that much respect and for God's sake Kangna stop comparing yourself with Sushant, you’re no match, in-spite of being an outsider he did nine huge films in only six years. Only God knows what he would have achieved. #sushantsinghrajputfans." [sic] After he shared the post, netizens commented on the post saying that they did not agree with him. However, Samir Soni deleted the post and added a new post saying he was being trolled.

Samir Soni gets trolled

Samir Soni took to his social media and wrote, “Apologies and love to all.” [sic] He shared a post that mentioned that he was trolled for the very first time after he spoke against Kangana Ranaut. He stated that he has a lot to learn, in the post. Samir Soni wrote, “Good night folks and thank you for giving me my first experience of being trolled. I guess I got a lot to learn.” [sic] Netizens have taken up to their social media and commented on the post.

(Image Credits: Samir Soni Instagram)

Many stated that if he believed in what he had written about Kangana Ranaut, he should not have deleted the post. Others mentioned that the freedom of speech is applicable to both him and Kangana Ranaut and hence he should not have deleted the post. Netizens also mentioned that they were raising valid points to the post he had made previously and that stating the truth cannot be called trolling.

The news comes after Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interview spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. In the interview, the Queen actor did not sugar quote her words and called out big producers and some renowned Bollywood actors as well. She stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a ‘murder' and not a suicide. She called out the ‘movie mafia’ for ‘systematically sabotaging’ the actor’s career. She even stated that in small towns, respect is more important and money, and hence, Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t go back to his hometown as he was termed a ‘rapist’ by the 'gang'.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. He made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars, which is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

