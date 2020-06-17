Samir Soni Pens A Note On Sushant's Demise, Says "It Could Have Been Me Or Someone Else"

Post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities have taken to social media to share their grief. Recently, film and TV actor Samir Soni took to his Instagram and expressed his shock and disbelief over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden death. He went on to say how it could have also been him or someone else instead of the Raabta actor. Take a look at it here to know more.

Samir Soni pens a note after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death

Actor Samir Soni responded to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and admitted that there is a lot of pressure in the industry. He also added how it is increasing day by day irrespective of the field one is in. He added that anyone could have similar thoughts as Sushant must have had because the pressure is such. Take a look at the post here.

Samir Soni wrote on Instagram, “To make my stand clear on the untimely death of one of our brightest rising stars SUSHANT SINGH (may his soul RIP) I am extremely disturbed because I know on any other day, it could have very easily been me or someone else hanging, instead of him, such are the pressures. But after over 20 years in this industry I have realized, GOD did NOT create us EQUAL or gave us equal opportunities, whether it’s in Bollywood, Politics, Business or any other field. So personally, I don’t like to point fingers on others, instead focus on beating the odds that are stacked heavily against me. Amen!”

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in his high grosser film Chhichhore in 2019. Apart from this, he also was a part of a critically acclaimed film Sonchiriya. His Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee tweeted after Sushant Singh Rajput's death that, “Falling short of words to describe the shock and grief I am in right now!! Just one question why Sushant ?? My heart goes out to his family who lost their young one!! Will wait to cook Bihari mutton for you my friend!! Rest in peace !!!!!Yours dadda!!!”

