Samir Soni Shares Throwback Video As 'young Man'; Mandira Bedi Reacts

Samir Soni recently took to Instagram and reposted a throwback video that was originally shared by one of his fan clubs. It is a video of a song featuring himself along with Mandira Bedi and in his caption, he also revealed that the video is from when he was a “young boy/man.” Take a look at Samir Soni's Instagram post below.

Samir Soni shares throwback video featuring Mandira Bedi

Samir shared the throwback video of the song in which he can be seen spending time with Mandira. In his caption, he wrote, “A beautiful song by Shubha Mudgal. When I was young boy/man and @mandirabedi had long hair. #Repost @jaisaljanki with @make_repost @samirsoni123 @mandirabedi.”

Taking to the comments section, Mandira wrote, “Young boy indeed!” to which Samir responded by saying, “@mandirabedi I stand corrected, young man!” along with a laughing emoji. Actor Ayaz Khan and Sourabh Raaj Jain also commented on Samir’s post. Apart from them, fans dropped comments such as, “How I wish time could rewind” and more. Have a look at their reactions below.

A look at Samir Soni's upcoming show

Earlier, Samir took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the cast for his upcoming web series Puncchbeat 2 in which he will be reprising his role. In his caption, he wrote, “Introducing you to the cast of Puncchbeat 2 ! Priyank Sharma as Rahat Sharma, Siddharth Sharma as Ranbir Choudhary, Khushi Joshi as Padmini, Kajol Tyagi as Lara, Harshita Gaur as Divyanka, Sindhuja Turlapati as Aditi, Nikhil Bhambri as Adeesh, Niki Walia as Maya Choudhary, Samir Soni as Rajbir Choudhary, Samyuka Hegde as Meesha. Show Streaming 27th June on @altbalaji.” Fans are quite excited about the show’s release and expressed the same in the comments section. Check out his post below.

More about Samir Soni

Samir Soni made his debut in the Hindi serial Samandar. Later, he appeared in films such as China Gate, Baghban, Kahan Ho Tum, Fashion, I Hate Luv Storys, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Student of the Year 2 and more. He was most recently seen in films such as The Big Bull and Mumbai Saga both of which released digitally. Soon, he will be seen in Puncchbeat 2. Have a look at the trailer of the show below.

