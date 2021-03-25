Samir Soni To Write Book On Anxiety & Self-discovery, Says 'Writing Was Catharsis For Me'

Samir Soni is all set to don an author's cap soon. The first-time author is going to pen a book on anxiety and self-discovery. The book will also chronicle the details of his early days in Bollywood and his growing years.

Samir Soni to write a book on anxiety

According to a report by PTI, the book is titled My Experiments with Silence. It will include anecdotes on his 'darkest, most intense and introspective thoughts' in the form of poetry and prose. The actor has said that he would maintain a diary for all the thoughts and emotions he could not share with anybody. He also has described writing as a 'catharsis' of a sort.

Elaborating more on the thought process behind the book, he said that the pandemic took a toll on people's mental health. This, he felt, was the time to share his personal struggles which were more relevant now. Giving more insight into his book Samir Soni said that this book will be an ode to those who have dealt with or are dealing with their 'inner demons'. The book will be published by OM Books International.

Samir Soni's movies

The 52-year-old actor has starred in several successful movies and shows. His notable works are I Hate Luv Storys, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, Baghban and Basti. On the smaller screen, Soni starred in Parichay, Bewafaa sii Wafaa and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. He will next be seen in the high octane action thriller drama Mumbai Saga. This movie received a theatrical release on March 19, 2021.

Latest celebrity book releases

Several actors are venturing into the writing books. The latest Bollywood celebrity to release her memoir is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her autobiography is titled Unfinished and chronicles the important events and life lessons she has learnt. It also sheds light on her acting career and the difficulties she had to face to get where she is now. Esha Deol also turned an author with her book Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another. This book is for all the new mothers and shares tips on tackling the challenges of motherhood. Tisca Chopra released her second book What's Up With Me on Sunday. This a self-help book for teenagers and talks about health, hygiene, pimples, and periods as well.

Image courtesy- @samirsoni123 Instagram