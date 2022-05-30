'Samrat Prithviraj': 2nd Trailer Of Movie Out; Features Tale Of Might King And His Valour

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj, in which he will co-star with Manushi Chhillar. While the movie is still a few days away from its theatrical release, its makers are keeping fans entertained with regular updates on the film. Recently, they unveiled the second trailer of the movie that features the 12th-century king's valour.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the much-awaited second trailer of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The one minute and 38-seconds clip showcased the values that the 12th-century mighty king believed in. The trailer begins with king Prithviraj Chauhan explaining what makes a man a true king. The clip further showcases his wedding with Princess Sanyogita, played by Chhillar, and his belief in equality.

The clip further reveals some high-octane action and Kumar fighting a lion. Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Satya aur sammaan ke liye maha yuddh. (A battle for truth and honour)"

On the other hand, Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, who will make her Bollywood debut with the movie, penned, "The magnanimous journey of the greatest Samrat is coming! Experience the courage of the Aakhri Hindu Samrat here! (sic)"

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar reach Varansi to promote film

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar have been counting the days for the release of their upcoming and much-awaited film Samrat Prithviraj. The two stars are indulged in the film's promotions and have now reached Varansi.

An excited Akshay Kumar shared a picture from Varanasi as he smiled with his co-star. Sharing the photo, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Samrat Prithviraj ki team aaj aa pahunchi bhagwan Vishwanath Ji ki nagri, Varanasi mein. (The Samrat Prithviraj team has reached Lord Vishwanath's home, Varanasi today)"

More about Samrat Prithviraj

In the latest update, the makers of the film changed its title from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj after receiving backlash from Karni Sena. Samrat Prithviraj will see Akshay Kumar play the titular role of the mighty king and Manushi Chhillar portraying his wife Sanyogita.

The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by the 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the king and his valour. The movie will also see Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others playing pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)