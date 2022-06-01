'Samrat Prithviraj': Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar's Film Banned In Kuwait, Oman: Report

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chillar-starrer, Samrat Prithviraj, is all set to have a theatrical release on June 3, 2022. The film chronicles the bravery and heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan as he fights merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Now, as per a recent development, Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in two countries, namely, Kuwait and Oman.

The film, Samrat Prithviraj, is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by the 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the king and his valour.

Samrat Prithviraj banned in Kuwait, Oman; claims report

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a senior trade source on conditions of anonymity said, “It is highly unfortunate that a film that is based on our glorious Hindu Samrat Prithviraj’s life and courage has been banned in some international markets like Kuwait and Oman. It seems that these countries have taken this stand in the run-up to the film’s release."

A source close to the publication stated that Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is a testimony to the fact that Indians stood up for what is right and defended our country from merciless invaders who only wanted to loot and plunder and murder our people. "This film is really buzzing right now and the anticipation is only skyrocketing. Banning his life story only makes one question the fact that why can’t people take a look at history and accept what happened to India and Hindus", said the source.

Samrat Prithviraj undergoes name change

Recently, there were debates regarding the film's name after which the Akshay Kumar-starrer underwent a name change from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj. The organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused the makers of being disrespectful. A day after, the official handle of YRF shared the new poster of Samrat Prithviraj to mark the new title of the movie.

In the letter addressed to Shree Rajput Karni Sena, obtained by Republic Media Network, the makers responded to the grievances expressed by the community. Post announcing the new title, Samrat Prithviraj, the makers also set the record straight that Shree Rajput Karni Sena does not have further objections with regard to the film.

Image: Twitter/@yrf