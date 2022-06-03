'Samrat Prithviraj': BJP MLA Asks Rajasthan Govt To Declare Akshay Kumar's Film Tax-free

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to exempt the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' from entertainment tax in the state.

He said that the Hindu emperor had Ajmer as his capital.

"More people, including the youth, will be able to watch the film if it is made tax-free in Rajasthan just like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," Devnani told reporters in Ajmer.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami too had on Thursday declared that the movie would be exempted from tax in his state.

'Samrat Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in lead roles was released on Friday. PTI SDA CJ CJ

