‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Box Office Collection, Day 2: Akshay Kumar-starrer Witnesses Growth

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the silver screens on 3 June 2022. The film traces the life of the 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour. The movie saw Akshay Kumar stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj.

Moreover, it marks Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut as she will be seen essaying the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and managed to take a good start on day 1 of its box office run. Check out how the film is performing on Day 2 of its theatrical run.

Samrat Prithviraj Box office collection day 2

As per the reports of Sacnilk, Samrat Prithviraj performed decently on its first day at the box office and earned ₹ 10.70 Cr in India net. However, the film gained momentum towards day 2 and managed to show an upward trend. The early estimates suggest that the period drama film minted around Rs 12.30 Cr in India net on its second day of theatrical run for all languages which makes the total collections of the film stand at ₹ 23.00 Cr. Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 23.36% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, June 04, 2022.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar starrer is at third position among all 2022 releases as far as the day one business is concerned.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The film was postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem based on the life of 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Apart from the lead actors, the film saw Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The action film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and was relased in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar