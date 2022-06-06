Despite facing tough competition at the box office from movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Major, etc., actor Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer historical drama Samrat Prithviraj continues to perform well with impressive earnings.

The film traces the life of the 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour. The film saw Akshay Kumar gracing the role of the warrior king, Prithviraj while Chhillar played the role of his wife, Sanyogita. After opening to a good business on the first day, Samrat Prithviraj did fairly well on its first weekend.

Samrat Prithviraj first weekend box office collection

The film that raked in Rs 10.70 crores on its opening day, started gaining momentum from the second day after it minted Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, taking the tally to 23.2 crores. Now, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Samrat Prithviraj on day 3 managed to earn Rs 16 crores.

Due to a clash at the box office with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh led Major, Samrat Prithviraj's business got affected. Given the popularity and mass following, Vikram has smashed all box office records. Sadly, after looking at the numbers gained by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directed historical drama, the chances of Samrat Prithviraj entering the Rs. 100 cr. remain bleak.

According to another trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Prithviraj has bagged the third position among all 2022 releases as far as the day one business is concerned. Akshay's latest outing comes third after his other popular film Bachchan Paandey, which bagged the second position after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Having said this, Anees Bazmee's directorial spooky comedy-drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been dominating the box office with its business. The film that was released in theatres on May 20, has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark on day 17. The film that received good reviews ever since it has released, is attracting crowds to cinemas even after two weeks of a successful run.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The film was postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem based on the life of 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

