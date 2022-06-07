'Samrat Prithviraj' Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Big Drop

Despite a stellar star cast including impeccable actors Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manushi Chillar, the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj is not witnessing massive growth at the box office. The film gives an amazing cinematic experience where Akshay plays the role of 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, but the film does not succeed to grab footfall.

After opening with positive reviews after raking in Rs 10.70 crores on Friday, the film gained on the second day after it minted Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday. However, given the popularity of Akshay Kumar and the history of his commercial success at the box office, Samrat Prithviraj seems to not meet the expectations of the moviegoers. After doing a business of Rs 39.4 crores at the box office over the weekend, the film witnessed a dull start on the first Monday.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, early estimates claim that the film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi earned 4.60 crore India net on its fourth day for all languages. With this, the tally of the film becomes Rs 44.00 crores. Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 11.34% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, June 06, 2022.

Early Monday BO trend:#SamratPrithiviraj drops big & is heading for 4.75 cr Monday & sure shot flop tag #BhoolBhullaiya2 is heading for strong Monday,40% lower than 3rd Friday

Rest #Major, #Vikram Hindi drop & ‘gross nos’ will be better in terms of reporting than ‘nett no’s.’ pic.twitter.com/BWzcIk5Zzs — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) June 6, 2022

This major setback for the makers came after the film's release and locked horns with other major projects including Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh led Major. Apart from this, actor Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy-drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to attract moviegoers as the film surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark. Kartik's acting to director Anees Bazmee's vision has added up to the box office business.

Given the popularity and mass following of veteran star Kamal Haasan, Vikram has smashed all box office records. Sadly, after looking at the numbers gained by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's directed historical drama, the chances of Samrat Prithviraj entering the Rs. 100 cr. remain bleak.

In the film, Akshay is seen playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi is seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film which was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, failed to garner the interest of the movie buffs.

IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh