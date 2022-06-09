'Samrat Prithviraj' Box Office Collection, Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Downward Trend

Despite the high grandeur of visual effects and strong depiction of Indian culture, Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama Samrat Prithviraj fails to make a mark at the box office. Even after making the film tax-free in states like UP, Madhya Pradesh, and more, the film witnessed another low day while failing to grab the attention of the moviegoers.

The collections are low considering the budget, star cast, and release size of the film. The big problem that is being faced by the makers is that they are struggling to maintain a position, however, given the low collections, the movie is witnessing daily drops.

After witnessing a rather slow start on its opening day, with just Rs 10.70 crores, the business picked up on Saturday and Sunday where the Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial managed to score a good first weekend. However, after the business started dripping from Monday, on day 6, according to Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that the film scored Rs 3.75-4 crores at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 6

With the release of other mega-budget regional films like Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh’s Major, Samrat Prithviraj slogs to hold the interest of the movie buffs. Samrat Prithviraj, that marks 2017 Miss world pageant holder Manushi Chhillar's Bollywood debut, has managed to earn just Rs 52 crore till now, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

However, much to the delight of the makers, as per reports by Box Office India, the film's collections are holding up better in the likes of UP and Bihar. The five-day collections of the film are now around 48.50 crore nett and the first week is looking to be 55-56 crore nett.

It is important for the fans to note that there can be many reasons behind the film failing to match the expectations of the fans. One of the biggest reasons according to various media reports is that the content of the film not being up to the mark and it never looked like an event film as the interest was never built among the audience.

The film that had hit the theatres on June 3, is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles.

