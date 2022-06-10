'Samrat Prithviraj' Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-led Drama Faces Massive Drop

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for delivering performances that usually score big in terms of business at the box office. After Sooryavanshi, which received tremendous reviews and smashing records, things seem to not have turned in favour of the star with his latest outing, Samrat Prithviraj.

The Dr. Charaprakash Dwivedi-directorial film which is based on the life of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan fails miserably at the box office. After witnessing a decent opening on June 3, the film struggled to maintain pace. Whether it is the storyline or poor promotions that have led to the failure, the reason is still unknown. However, the loss has created a setback for the makers.

'Samrat Prithviraj' box office collection day 7

After considerably low numbers, the film on Day 7, earned Rs 2.80 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the historical drama has managed to earn just Rs 55.05 crore till now. As per various media reports, the film's shows are being cut down as most of the morning shows saw occupancy in single digits. After the opening, the numbers took a dip and failed to grab the attention of the moviegoers.

#SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, has sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: ₹ 55.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3z94DzBlqi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2022



Despite declaring the film tax-free in various states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and more, it could not strike a chord with the audience. According to Taran, the film which was made on a large scale, including the grandeur and budget, witnessed a poor outcome. On Friday it raked in Rs 10.70 crores, Saturday 12.60 crores, Sunday Rs 16.10 crores, Monday 5 crores, Tuesday 4.25 crores, Wednesday 3.60 crores, Thursday 2.80 crores. The total tally of the film now stands at Rs 55.05 crores.

With the release of other films including Janhit Mein Jaari, it will be really difficult to predict whether the film will survive at the box office for long or not.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, it shows superstar Kumar essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought courageously against Muhammad of Ghor. The 2017 Miss World beauty pageant winner Manushi Chhillar who marks her Bollywood debut with the film, is seen playing the role of King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Samrat Prithviraj was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar