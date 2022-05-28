Samrat Prithviraj: CBFC Directs 5 Changes In Akshay-starrer Including Anti-Sati Disclaimer

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj has been awarded the U/A (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. The filmmakers have been asked to make some changes in dialogues and have been directed to include anti-Sati and Johar disclaimers.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial recently received a new title after Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused it of hurting their sentiments. The upcoming film chronicles the bravery and heroic acts of King Prithviraj Chauhan as he fights Muhammad of Ghor.

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj awarded U/A certificate by CBFC with modifications

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samrat Prithviraj, which is scheduled to open in theatres on June 3, has been given the U/A certificate after five changes were made. According to the report, the examining committee at the CBFC had asked the word "haran" (kidnapping) to be replaced with "waran" (selection) while "Nana" was to be replaced with "sage". The committee further asked to change the word "kabza" (capture) to "hamla" (attack) and the word "antim" (last) was deleted from the end slate, and the word "mahaan" (great) was inserted.

Apart from the replacement of some of the dialogues, the CBFC also suggested the filmmakers add a disclaimer stating that the makers and persons involved with the film do not encourage the acts of Johar or Sati.

Film's name replaced with Samrat Prithviraj

Earlier, the name of Prithviraj was replaced with Samrat Prithviraj after the organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused the makers of being disrespectful. In the letter addressed to Shree Rajput Karni Sena, obtained by Republic Media Network, the makers responded to the grievances expressed by the community. Post announcing the new title, Samrat Prithviraj, the makers also set the record straight that Shree Rajput Karni Sena does not have further objections with regard to the film.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will also watch the film ahead of its release on Friday. In a statement released by director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, he said, "It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata's bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country."