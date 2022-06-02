'Samrat Prithviraj': Delhi HC Quashes Plea Seeking Stay On Akshay Kumar Starrer

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj encountered many hiccups as it readies for a theatrical release on June 3. The movie landed into legal trouble after a plea was filed against the film in Delhi High Court which stated that the Chauhan dynasty ruler was being depicted as a Rajput King and not a Gurjar as allegedly claimed by the book from which the film has been adapted.

The petitioner, in his plea, sought to sta the release of Samrat Prithviraj. However, the court quashed the petition while recording the statement of the makers. According to PTI, the makers told the Delhi HC that the forthcoming film is "caste neutral and only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king – Prithviraj Chauhan."

Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking stay on Samrat Prithviraj

The submission was made before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta which recorded the statement made on behalf of Yash Raj Films (YRF) and disposed of the petition, asking for a stay on the release. As per PTI, the statement issued by the producer's counsel read,

"The film is caste neutral and the intention is to showcase the titular character as an Indian King. There is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king – Samrat Prithviraj."

The petition was filed by Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangathan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti, who stated that the historical texts pointed out that Chauhan’s father was a Gujjar, however, some websites in their description of the film mentioned that it was about a Rajput king. Portraying the character as Rajput would hurt Gujjar’s sentiments, the petitioner’s counsel submitted. The producers’ counsel said they had no control over the content of other websites.

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, a senior trade source, on conditions of anonymity, revealed that the film has been banned in two countries, namely, Kuwait and Oman. “It is highly unfortunate that a film that is based on our glorious Hindu Samrat Prithviraj’s life and courage has been banned in some international markets like Kuwait and Oman. It seems that these countries have taken this stand in the run-up to the film’s release," the source revealed.



IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/ANi