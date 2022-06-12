'Samrat Prithviraj' Fails To Make A Mark At Box Office; To Get Early OTT Release: Report

Depicting the valour of the 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj hit the silver screens on 3 June 2022. The movie saw Akshay stepping into the shoes of the warrior king, Prithviraj. Despite the high grandeur of visual effects and strong depiction of Indian culture, the historical drama did not live up to the audience's expectations.

The period drama film failed to attract the masses to the theatres and performed miserably at the ticket windows. The film took a decent start initially and minted close to Rs 10.50 crore. However, as days passed the Akshay Kumar starrer struggled to maintain pace and crashed at the ticket windows. Reportedly, after collapsing at the box office, the film is said to arrive on the OTT platforms sooner than expected.

Samrat Prithviraj to have an early OTT premiere

Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated film Samrat Prithviraj failed to leave an impact. The film till now managed to collect around Rs 59 crore which is a huge loss for the makers when compared to its massive budget of Rs 200 crore. The film is being replaced in many parts of the country due to zero or less occupancy, similar to what Kangana Ranaut had faced with her last film Dhaakad, which got replaced in many cinema halls with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films has opted for an early premiere for Samrat Prithviraj on Amazon Prime Video just a few weeks after its theatrical run.

"For their entire 2022 slate, YRF has kept an open ended contract with prices locked for four weeks and 8 weeks. If a film fails, the production house will opt for a 4 week window and if it continues to do well in theatre, the premiere date will be extended to expand the theatrical revenue. Samrat Prithviraj is now zeroed in to premiere in four weeks," a close source to the development revealed to the portal.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The film was postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem based on the life of 12th-century warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Apart from the lead actors, the film saw Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. The action film has been produced by Yash Raj Films and was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

