'Samrat Prithviraj': Makers Release Poster With New Title Of Upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer

After facing opposition from Shree Rajput Karni Sena for hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community, the makers of the upcoming historical drama starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar changed the title from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj. The latest development came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial film.

A day after officially changing the title, the makers have now dropped a new poster featuring the main cast of the film along with the new title.

Samrat Prithviraj new poster

The official handle of YRF shared the new poster of Samrat Prithviraj to mark the new title of the movie. The poster, which previously showed the title 'Prithviraj' features Akshay Kumar in the character of King Prithviraj Chauhan along with Manushi Chhillar who will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita. The poster also included Sonu Sood, playing Chand Bardai, and Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha.

In a letter to the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, YRF responded to the accusations of the content of the film hurting the sentiments of the community by announcing the new title. The letter was obtained by Republic Media Network which read,

''We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting your grievance in relation to the current title of the film, and assure you that we did not, and not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contributions to our nation's history, through this film.''

In the latest development, as per a report from Bollywood Hungama, Samrat Prithviraj received the U/A (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. On the other hand, the makers were asked to make changes to the dialogues as well as add anti-Sati and Johar disclaimers.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar are ramping up the promotions of their upcoming drama by appearing on various shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, DID Li'L Masters and more. ''Happiness Overload as #Prithviraj release date nears! One week to go!!!!!!,'' Chhillar wrote on her Instagram. Samrat Prithviraj will open in theatres on June 3, 2022.

