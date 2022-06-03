Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Review: Fans Call Akshay Kumar-starrer 'historical Blockbuster'

After facing several hiccups due to the COVID-19-led pandemic, actor Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj has finally been released in theatres today. It seems that the actor's tryst with history did resonate well with the fans as they have been lauding the sincere efforts of the team in highlighting the story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi also marks the Bollywood debut of 2017 Miss World beauty pageant holder Manushi Chhillar. The film showcases Akshay stepping into the shoes of mighty warrior Prithviraj Chauhan while Chhillar plays Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita.

Netizens review Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj

Starting from spectacular VFX to immaculate depiction of Indian culture, the film is being hailed for numerous aspects by moviegoers. While some reviewed Akshay's latest project as a 'blockbuster', others lauded the director for putting his vision behind the gripping climax scene. Despite receiving strong competition at the box office with the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh led Major, it seems that Akshay's popularity will surely dominate at the box office.

18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here.

It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!

Book your tickets now.https://t.co/nWBNMT3STshttps://t.co/J1WZalqY9s pic.twitter.com/zEJAGKpN3h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2022

One of the netizens dwelled in the historic past after watching the film. Thanking the makers for the beautiful gift, the Twitter user wrote, "Excited to watch #samratPrithiviraj to know about the great and powerful leader.." Another user cheered for the film and commented on the ned for children to watch it. "We have already missed some of our Great History Lessons, Do not miss it now! Must watch for Children," he wrote. Another user was blown away by the way Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. Ranking the film 10 out of 10, the user asked movie buffs to make the film a must-watch.

Excited to watch #samratPrithiviraj to know about the great and powerful leader.. — Rakesh Patro (@RakeshPatro20) June 3, 2022

One word for #SamratPrithviraj Historical BLOCKBUSTER ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#AkshayKumar nailed his performance Climax scene is Terrific & Death scene of #SamratPrithviraji will make you cry, Battle Scene are Good with Superb Visual effects@AyaanVlogg@yrf @akshaykumar @ManushiChhillar — Vijay❤️ (@Vijay84743545) June 3, 2022



Going by the reviews of the exciting movie buffs, it seems that the first-day collection of the film is sure to shatter the records of Akshay's previous films. Ahead of the release, the film's special screening was organised for Home Minister Amit Shah who watched the film with his family and was even amazed by the depiction of India's rich culture. In a bid to encourage people and draw the attention of the moviegoers, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

