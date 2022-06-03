Last Updated:

Samrat Prithviraj Twitter Review: Fans Call Akshay Kumar-starrer 'historical Blockbuster'

After facing several hiccups, actor Akshay Kumar's historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' has finally been released in theatres today. Read on.

After facing several hiccups due to the COVID-19-led pandemic, actor Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj has finally been released in theatres today. It seems that the actor's tryst with history did resonate well with the fans as they have been lauding the sincere efforts of the team in highlighting the story of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi also marks the Bollywood debut of 2017 Miss World beauty pageant holder Manushi Chhillar. The film showcases Akshay stepping into the shoes of mighty warrior Prithviraj Chauhan while Chhillar plays Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita.

Netizens review Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj 

Starting from spectacular VFX to immaculate depiction of Indian culture, the film is being hailed for numerous aspects by moviegoers. While some reviewed Akshay's latest project as a 'blockbuster', others lauded the director for putting his vision behind the gripping climax scene. Despite receiving strong competition at the box office with the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Adivi Sesh led Major, it seems that Akshay's popularity will surely dominate at the box office.

READ | Akshay Kumar is 'emotional & proud' as HM Amit Shah praises 'Samrat Prithviraj', pens note

One of the netizens dwelled in the historic past after watching the film. Thanking the makers for the beautiful gift, the Twitter user wrote, "Excited to watch #samratPrithiviraj to know about the great and powerful leader.." Another user cheered for the film and commented on the ned for children to watch it. "We have already missed some of our Great History Lessons, Do not miss it now! Must watch for Children," he wrote. Another user was blown away by the way Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. Ranking the film 10 out of 10, the user asked movie buffs to make the film a must-watch. 

READ | 'Samrat Prithviraj': After UP, Madhya Pradesh govt declares Akshay Kumar-starrer tax free


Going by the reviews of the exciting movie buffs, it seems that the first-day collection of the film is sure to shatter the records of Akshay's previous films. Ahead of the release, the film's special screening was organised for Home Minister Amit Shah who watched the film with his family and was even amazed by the depiction of India's rich culture. In a bid to encourage people and draw the attention of the moviegoers, the film has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. 

READ | 'Samrat Prithviraj': After UP and MP, Akshay Kumar's film made tax free in Uttarakhand

 

READ | Akshay Kumar urges fans to not give out 'Samrat Prithviraj' spoilers; 'It's awe-inspiring'

