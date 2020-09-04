Samuel Miranda Taken By NCB Team To Join Probe Amid Raids At His And Rhea-Showik's Homes

In a massive development on Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda has been taken by the NCB team after the agency raided his house. The NCB also raided accused Rhea Chakraborty's and Showik Chakraborty's residences. The agency that is probing into the drug angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has summoned Showik and Miranda. Issuing statement, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said that Rhea's brother Showik has called to join the probe in the matter 'due to media presence'. He said that raids are a part of action taken under NDPS Act.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates

Republic TV trails Samuel Miranda as he is being taken to NCB office in Mumbai:

#RheaRaided | Republic TV trails Samuel Miranda as he's taken by the NCB team to the agency's office after 2-hour raid at his house. Tune in for fast-paced developments #LIVE here -https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/3qlWX8PKNX — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2020

READ | NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty's house amid drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

NCB raids Rhea's & Samuel's residences

In a massive update on Friday, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence who is accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Soon after the development, NCB also raided Samuel Miranda's residence. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) entered the fray in the Sushant death case after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed them that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Rhea's brother Showik.

READ | NCB also raids Samuel Miranda's house along with Rhea's amid Sushant case drug angle

Here's the timeline of events on Friday morning

6:40 am: NCB team reaches Rhea Chakraborty's residence

6:50 am: Search begins at Rhea's house

7:05 am: NCB reaches Samuel Miranda's house

7:10 am: Four NCB officials inside Miranda's house

7:13 am: Additional NCB team reaches Rhea's residence

7:14 am: NCB Deputy Director KP Malhotra arrives ar Rhea's house

7:17 am: Malhotra confirms parallel raids

8:02 am: NCB searches Rhea's car

8:04 am: One Mumbai police team leaves Rhea's residence

8:22 am: NCB searches Rhea's laptop, mobile and car

8:29 am: NCB searches Rhea's housing society

The NCB had joined the investigation to probe a possible drug nexus after the ED had unearthed chats involving Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik with the mention of marijuana 'buds'. In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement. The agency has apprehended drug dealers who were allegedly in contact with Showik.

READ | NCB issues first remarks after raids on Rhea Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda in Sushant case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.