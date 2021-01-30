Sana Khan's Wedding, Post-wedding Pictures With Anas Saiyed Are Totally Adorable!

Former actor Sana Khan, who had starred in films like Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, got married to Mufti Anas Saiyed on 21 November 2020. The news of Sana Khan's wedding had made the topmost headlines in November. It has been two months to their marriage and Sana Khan has shared these four pictures with her husband on her Instagram, which are totally cute. Take a look.

Sana Khan's Wedding Pictures

This picture of Sana Khan and Anas Saiyed is from their wedding day. They are looking beautiful and elegant in this picture. Sana Khan had shared this post a day after their wedding, thanking her creator for this auspicious day.

This last picture is also from Sana Khan's wedding. Sana Khan had shared this picture of her wedding around the end of 2020. Posting this picture, she conveyed that she was grateful that the year ended with a happy note for her.

Post-Wedding Pictures

This next picture was posted after a week of their wedding. From a series of pictures that Sana had posted, here is a picture in which Sana Khan and Anas Saiyed have both donned white attires and look great together. Sana Khan also showed her happiness and her love for her husband in the caption.

Sana Khan had posted another series of pictures on her Instagram, from their holidays in Gulmarg in Kashmir. Here is a picture of the couple from that series. The romantic way in which Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyed, is holding her here, makes them look absolutely lovely. The couple sure had a fun time experiencing the Kashmir winter!

Before her marriage, in October 2020, Sana Khan had announced her departure from the entertainment industry. She had mentioned that she received a lot of love and praise for her work in the industry but has now decided to quit it. Renouncing the career in the entertainment industry, Sana said that she has decided to serve the needy and help humanity. She had concluded the message with a request to not consult her regarding work in the entertainment industry.

