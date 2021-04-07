Sana Saeed Says 'don't Be Satisfied With Stories', Asks People To 'unfold Their Own Myth'

Actor Sana Saeed took to Instagram on Tuesday night and shared a picture of herself from her latest shoot. She stunned in an all-white attire and left her hair naturally open. Sana completed her look with bold makeup and dainty accessories. Along with this, she also penned her thoughts in the caption. She wrote, "Don't be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others.

Unfold your own myth."

A soon as Sana Saeed's Instagram post was up on the internet, not only fans but many popular faces from the industry dropped their comments on it. While Tushar Kalia dropped hearts, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Shazeb Sheikh, Roshni and others also complimented her look. Many simply flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Sana Saeed's photos from the gym often surface on the internet. She keeps sharing glimpses from the gym, giving a sneak peek into her workout sessions. Sharing her workout motivation thoughts, Saeed recently wrote, “One of the most courageous things you can do is identify yourself, know who you are, what you believe in and where you want to go.” She also dropped a video in which she performed flips and several other exercises. She added that she sometimes likes playtime between a serious leg session and continued that breaking a little bit of sweat every day can change someone's life. More so, she said that working out should always be fun, and asked fans to try different things to find their favourite moments.

On the work front, Sana Saeed began her career in 1998 with her appearance as little Anjali Khanna in the hit film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She made a comeback in 2012 after she was roped in for Student Of The Year, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She was seen in back-to-back outings like Fugly, Caught in the Web, and others.

Sana worked in several television dramas like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Hey...Yehii To Haii Woh!, among others. In 2020, she featured in Pal Music's song, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, sung by Palaash Muchhal, alongside Rashmi Desai, Shaheer Sheikh. While the lyrics are penned by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunaal Vermaa, the music of the song is given by Palaash Muchhal.

