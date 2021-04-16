'Sanak' Makers Plan Extra Precautionary Measures For Goa Shoot Amid COVID Surge

With a rapid increase in coronavirus infection all across the country, the production houses and producers of films have become extra cautious to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew of their respective projects. Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is looking forward to beginning the shooting of the final leg of his much-awaited film Sanak in Goa this month, has ensured extra precautionary measures for the safety of all on the sets.

Vipul Amrutalal Shah on taking extra precautions for Sanak second schedule

Talking about the precautionary measures, the producer spoke to Mid-Day and revealed that he has divided his team on basis of two colour wrist bands to avoid crowding on set. He further threw light on the measure and said that members with green bands can access the shooting area while those with red bands cannot. He informed that some extra unit bases have been created which will help in splitting the people into small units which will ensure smooth functioning.

During the extensive Mumbai shooting schedule that lasted for 3 months, the producer had hired a dedicated team of eight COVID officials, who ensured proper sanitisation of the sets every two hours and the unit’s compliance with safety protocols. The team earlier made sure that everybody on set maintained social distancing protocol and only the people who were required for the shot were there on the set, the rest were dispersed. He added that the crew took necessary precautions in the previous schedule and now they will be extra careful as the cases are increasing rapidly. Kanishk Verma, who is helming the actioner that will feature actress Neha Dhupia in a special appearance also shared his thoughts on the same. He revealed that the team does not have more than 10 to 15 people on the floor. Everyone else has been assigned separate work bases and is called as and when their need arises.

Vipul has bankrolled several projects including the Commando franchise, Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Singh is Kinng, Force, and many more. These films created a huge impact in the minds of the people who are still fresh in their minds. Going by the poster of his next film Sanak starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, fans can expect another great story with high octane action stunts.



(Image credit: ShefaliShahoffical/ MeVidyutJammwal/ Instagram)