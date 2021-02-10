Sanaya Irani And Shruti Seth Reunite After 15 Years; Latter Calls Her "mad Hatter"

Fanaa girls Sanaya Irani and Shruti Seth have reunited after around 15 years. The actors played the role of Fatty and Bobo in the film and seemed delighted to meet each other once again. Shruti Seth shared some pictures from the sets of their upcoming project and thus, gave a visual delight to fans who loved their characters from the 2006 film. The actors were all smiles as they posed for the camera and expressed absolute delight to have met each other and shared screen space after a long time.

Sanaya Irani and Shruti Seth reunited

Shruti Seth took to her Instagram account to write a long and heartfelt caption for her co-star Sanaya Irani. The actor began by writing their characters names as Fatty and Bobo and then continued to say that she finally reunited with her after 15 years. Shruti Seth then mentioned that as actors they first shared screen space in the 2006 film Fanaa. She reminisced those days and said that it was their first feature film and she feels as if it were a thing of yesterday. She called Sanaya a mad hatter and said that she is glad that she hasn't changed at all. Shruti continued to say that she was happy reminiscing about the old days and that she is equally happy that they got to be in front of the camera together once again.

Sanaya Irani too did not hold back on praises and posted two stories dedicated to them both. In the first Instagram story, the two actors can be seen posing in all smiles and Sanaya Irani writes a long caption. She writes that it was good to see her after such a long time and she too is happy that Shruti hasn't changed and that they both are still crazy as they once were. Sanaya Irani then went on to tag the rest of the cast from their upcoming project and thus expressed her joy. In the second picture, the two actors pose near a set and Sanaya Irani quotes that she had an absolute blast shooting with Shruti. One of the other pictures also saw Shruti and Sanaya Irani pose alongside two of the cast members from their upcoming project. After posting the image Shruti expressed that she had fun shooting with the cast of the upcoming project.

