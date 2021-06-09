Sanaya Irani Experiences 'Forest Bathing' With Husband Mohit Sehgal; Says 'Let's Go Back'

Miley Jab Hum Tum co-stars and real-life couple Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal went on an adventuresome tour in South of Goa and experienced a new activity together. However, the duo did not enjoy the experience alone as they took to their fans on the journey with them by documenting everything on their social media. Check out Sanaya Irani's latest stories of their trip to Goa.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal went 'Forest bathing'

Taking to her Instagram, Sanaya documented her journey of participating in the popular activity in Goa called 'Forest bathing' for the first time in her life. She informed her fans in the caption about how the activity includes walking through the forest silently and just soaking in the sounds of nature. The couple got to experience the therapeutic activity together followed by a calm sunset atop the hill.

Sanaya wrote, 'This was the first time in my life I experienced #forestbathing, it’s where you are not allowed to talk and you just have to listen to the sounds of the forest, it’s therapeutic supposedly and has plenty of benefits.' She continued, 'We trekked through the forest and up the hill just to witness the most gorgeous sunset. Honestly, I don’t think the pictures do justice to our experience but here is a small glimpse'.

Sanaya Irani's husband Mohit Sehgal's Instagram posts

The 35-year-old actor also took his Instagram to share multiple pictures of his experience as the duo excitedly clicked pictures in front of the setting sun. He wrote in the caption, 'If you never go, you'll never know.'. Netizens in the comment section could not stop swooning at the scenic pictures shared in Sanaya Irani's latest posts as they complimented the scenic views.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal's Goa pictures

The couple shared several pictures of their romantic getaway to the South of Goa. They also enjoyed a romantic breakfast on the beach and had fun playing in the water. Both the actors shared pictures of their time in the forest and enjoying the beauty of wild nature.

