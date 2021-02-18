'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Release Date And Shooting Updates; Everything You Need To Know

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar shooting updates in the past have made the fans of its leading cast members, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, extremely impatient for the release of the Dibaker Bannerjee directorial. The feature presentation, which was announced approximately three years ago, is seemingly near its completion and all set for release. This article will list down every detail that is known about the film so far, such as information regarding Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar cast and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release date, amongst others.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Favourite Khan Is Not Who You'd Think It Is

About Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar cast:

As is known to many, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is a Dibaker Banerjee film, is front-lined by Arjun Kapoor and The Girl On The Train star Parineeti Chopra. IMDb lists the likes of Badhaai Ho star Neena Gupta and Aakhon Dekhi actor Sanjay Mishra as a part of the cast list as well. On the other hand, the very same site lists Ludo star Pankaj Tripathi and Lust Stories actor Jaideep Ahlawat as the supposed name of their characters, Kartaar Singh and Ponga Asti, respectively. In addition to the same, the cast list of the Dibaker Bannerjee feature on the site also sees the inclusion of industry veterans such as Archana Puran Singh and Sheeba Chaddha, amongst others. The long list on IMDb indicates that the film features a significant number of noted actors.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor Cracks Up At Nephew Arjun Kapoor’s Impression Of Him: "We'll Talk About This"

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release date:

Also Read: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Fans Thrilled To Watch Parineeti & Arjun's Story

As per the official communique from one of the production houses that has bankrolled and will be responsible for the distribution of the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to release on 19th March, 2021. The film, also as per the official communique, was initially slated to release more than two years ago, on March 1st, 2019, but presumably halted in production and the other professional commitments of the lead actors came in the way. The theatrical release date of the same was pushed back further due to the nationwide-lockdown that was enforced in the early months of the year 2020, at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was in its infancy stages. More details regarding Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be shared with the readers as and then the makers of the film release the same.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's List Of Movies That She Has Been Reported To Be Working On

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.