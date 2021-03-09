'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Second Trailer: Will Pinky Kill Sandeep? Watch Video

The makers of Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released a second trailer a year after the first trailer was released. The film which is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2021, features Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti portraying the role of Pinky and Sandeep, respectively. Here is a trailer review for the thriller movie. Read on.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer review

Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's trailer starts with Parineeti's character asking Arjun's character, "Sir, ap kaha ja rahe hain?". The trailer then reveals that someone wants to kill Sandeep and Pinky both. While Pinky is shown as an inspector who has been assigned with a mission, Sandeep is shown as a corporate person who has some secrets that she wants to escape away from. The trailer then shows both Sandeep and Pinky moving to Nepal for a hideout. The trailer then ends with Pinky taking Sandeep to an unknown location and attempting to murder her.

Director Dibakar Banerjee had last directed the short films on the anthology movie Ghost Stories and Lust Stories. His last feature-length directorial was the 2015 mystery thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! starring late Sushant Singh Rajput, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee.

While the first trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar provided a much intriguing look, the second trailer has toned down on the suspense meter and has revealed many details. The mystery however lies in why Sandeep wants to cross the border and will Pinky finally murder Sandeep after being pressurised by his seniors? Also, the reason why Sandeep wants to escape the city and why the police want to kill her off will only be revealed once the movie hits the screens. It is the third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after the 2012 hit Ishaqzaade and the 2018 disaster Namaste England.

More about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also features actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Neena Gupta, Raghubeer Yadav, Archana Puran Singh and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. The film was supposed to release in March 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the first trailer of the film that was released last year.