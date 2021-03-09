'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Trailer Gets Thumbs Up, Netizens Say 'movie Looks Promising'

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar second trailer recently released. The Dibakar Banerjee-directed film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Now that the film’s new trailer has been released, it is gaining a lot of traction on social media. Many fans were quick to take to social media and express their views about the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Twitter reactions

Blockbuster loading



Mass Megastar Arjun Kapoor ðŸ”¥ ðŸ”¥ — Já´€É¢á´‡á´‡Ê€á´€ ðŸ’¥ (@DaringBoy008) March 9, 2021

“Kis kis ko maar dete ho yaar.... Banao inko ab pakistani !!”



An audaciously stunning trailer of #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar leaves the audience rooting for more.



All hail #DibakarBanerjee



Releasing this 19th March! https://t.co/UYcncdjUrL pic.twitter.com/7aKpSlPD6M — The Cinemawala (@TheCinemawalaa) March 9, 2021

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar plot

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a black comedy starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. This film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and revolves around two individuals who cross paths and start a new journey. In the film, Arjun Kapoor plays a cop named Pinky while Parineeti is an ambitious girl named Sandeep working in the corporate industry.

As the film’s title and the new trailer suggests Sandeep and Pinky’s paths cross and now both of them are on a run. But even though they run away together, they have major trust issues. While the two continue to be on the run, cops are chasing them around and the duo’s hidden intentions are slowly unravelled. Moreover, in the final scene of the new Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer, we see Pinky a.k.a. Arjun trying to choke Sandeep a.k.a. Parineeti.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar marks the third collaboration between Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Like many other films, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to release in 2020 but it was rescheduled. Hence now that the film is slated to release on March 19, 2021 this new trailer was released.

In a statement included in Bollywood Hungama’s report, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar director Dibakar Banerjee said he wants this film to be something the couples, families, and friends enjoy in theatres and later argue about it over dinner. Banerjee added that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar might be the only film in history that ran a trailer for over a year before its official release. But he wants people to put their masks on, be safe, and enjoy their film.