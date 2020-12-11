Sandeep Khosla's 'before And After' Transformation Pictures Will Surprise You; Have A Look

Sandeep Khosla is one of the most highly regarded fashion designers in Bollywood, having designed the costumes for many famous celebrities and is a well-known name in the film industry. While he has a deep knowledge of fashion, he himself has sported the same look for years. However, his latest Instagram post reveals that he has made a huge change to his appearance, or to his hair, to be precise. Have a look at his before and after pictures to find out the major transformation in his appearance.

Sandeep Khosla ‘transforms’ himself during his trip to Balaji Temple

The legacy of Sandeep Khosla is familiar to all in the fashion designing industry, even though he himself is seldom seen changing his appearance. However, he has come back sporting an entirely different look after his trip to Tirupati. To everyone’s surprise, the star designer has completely shaved off his head and uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram. The caption of his Instagram post read, “#tirupati #balaji”, along with a number of other hashtags. Before taking a glimpse of his new look, have a look at some of the pictures of his old looks.

A barrage of comments started coming in on his post. Many of them were famous celebrities who reacted to his bald look. Sonali Bendre along with well-known casting director Shanoo Sharma were some of those celebs. All of them seem to be really excited about his new look and almost everyone who commented on his post gave him a thumbs up. This post is one of the rare Sandeep Khosla’s photos that are available on his own Instagram. Most of them are either inspirational quotes or funny posts.

While Sandeep Khosla manages to keep his followers on Instagram entertained by posting funny quotes and jokes, he seems to have done that this time by simply posting a picture of himself with a changed look. Many of the posts he shares are also insightful messages that he shares with his followers. He is certainly one of the most revered names in the Indian fashion industry, having won a National Award for the Best Costume Design for Devdas, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more.

