Sandeep Reddy Vanga Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Kabir Singh'; Thanks Fans For Its Super Success

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's much-acclaimed film Kabir Singh clocked two years today. The film which originally released on June 21, 2019, had created a huge buzz then. Despite receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics, the movie performed extremely well at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Now, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga decided to celebrate the film completing its second year with his fans.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrates 2 years of Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who wrote and directed the film shared a character sketch of Kabir Singh on the film’s second anniversary. Sharing the image on Twitter, he wrote, “Mann se main, tann se tu, prem jo jode ek hi rooh (Me from mind, you from body, love that couples with one soul) - KABIR SINGH #2YearsOfKabirSingh Thank you all.”

Mann se main, tann se tu, prem jo jode ek hi rooh - KABIR SINGH #2YearsOfKabirSingh

Thank you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aMR8bo4Fxt — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) June 21, 2021

The post was well-received by his followers who rushed to the comments section to join the celebrations. While many heaped praises for the film, a few continued the debate between its Telugu counterpart Arjun Reddy being better. Meanwhile, the film’s actor Kiara Advani also celebrated the 2-year anniversary by sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram stories.

A bit about Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer revolved around Kabir Singh, an alcoholic surgeon with anger management problems and his love story. The movie portrayed the character’s journey on a self-destructive path after being estranged from his ex-lover, Preeti. The film also featured actors like Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Nikita Dutta, Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, and others in major roles.

The film went on to win big at the box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2019 after War. However, the film also faced some controversies after its release from critics and netizens. The film was called out by many for being "misogynistic" and "celebrating toxic masculinity". At the same time, fans of the film are positive that it will return for a sequel even though no hint has ever been given for the same.

IMAGE: KABIR SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

