Sandeep Singh Shelves Tipu Sultan Movie Amid Threats: Request My Brothers....

Sandeep Singh announced a film on the 18th-century Indian ruler Tipu Sultan back in May this year. He wanted to showcase the malevolent and dark side of the Mysore ruler through his film. However, the film received backlash from many. It has now been shelved

Film on Tipu Sultan takes a backseat

Sandeep Singh recently took to his social media handles to announce that the film on Tipu Sultan has been dropped. He further urged and requested his 'sisters and brothers to not threaten his family, his friends, or even him. Sandeep further added, "I sincerely apologize if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments."

He continued and wrote, "It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another." Nevertheless, Sandeep Singh is now gearing up for his film titled Main Atal Hoon starring Pankaj Tripathi as the main lead.

Sandeep Singh's initial views on Tipu Sultan

While announcing the film, Sandeep Singh said that he was shocked to learn about the reality of the 'Tiger of Mysore'. The Sarbjit producer said, "This is the cinema I personally believe in." He further added that he was brainwashed by the history textbooks into believing that he was a braveheart when in reality he had a malevolent side to him.