Sandeepa Dhar Aces 5 Different Dance Forms For 'Chattis Aur Maina', Unveils Trailer; Watch

Actor Sandeepa Dhar unveiled the trailer of her upcoming show Chattis Aur Maina offering insights into the varied dance forms she learnt for the series. Playing a dancer in the upcoming show, Sandeepa Dhar flaunts her skills in five different forms including Bollywood, Belly Dance, and classical amongst others in her upcoming project.

Sandeepa releases 'Chattis Aur Maina' trailer

The show features Sandeepa Dhar in five songs, including a Bollywood dance number, a Bhojpuri chartbuster and a romantic track for which the actor rehearsed and shot back to back. Being a trained dancer, Sandeepa Dhar mastered the skills in no time and delivered spectacular performances that impressed everyone on the sets.

Divulging details about the show, Sandeepa Dhar said, "I am trained in Jazz, Bharatnatyam and Contemporary, however, Chattis Aur Maina required me to learn more dance forms like belly dancing amongst others. Being a sucker for trying new things, I was extremely happy to learn as it helped me grow not only as a performer but also an actor. This show is one of my most special projects and I'm glad to finally share the trailer with everyone." Chattis Aur Maina cast also includes Vikram Singh Chauhan, Ankit Rathi and Yash Bhatia, along with an ensemble.

Sandeepa Dhar shared the trailer of her upcoming show on Instagram and revealed it was their team's efforts to bring a smile to the audience's face, during the tough times. She wrote, "Had so much fun playing Maina !! Got to do 2 things that I love the most - Dance & Act 💃🏻😁 Hope u all enjoy it as well . ❤️ Lo Aa rahe hai Chattis Aur Maina ! Streaming from 28th May onwards on Disney+Hotstar. Sapne colourphul, story aur bhi beautiphul! Dekho #ChhattisAurMaina ke chhote-chhote episodes FREE mein har roz!"(sic).

Diving deep into work with consecutive projects right from ZEE5's MumBhai, Bisaat to Chattis Aur Maina, Sandeepa Dhar has sevedral interesting shows in her kitty.

IMAGE: PR

