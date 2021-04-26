Sandeepa Dhar On Working With Vikram Bhatt, 'He's Not Stubborn Towards Actors For A Shot'

MumBhai star Sandeepa Dhar is enjoying the success of her new show Bisaat, released on MX Player. She was seen portraying a crucial character in the series and during an exclusive interview with Republic World, she opened up about her characters in Bisaat, as well as MumBhai.

Speaking about the similarity of her character in Bisaat and her character in MumBhai, Sandeepa said, “The essence of both the characters are very different and the only commonality between these two women is that they are extremely strong women. Kiyana is a psychiatrist who has studied abroad and is very modern while my character as Vaishnavi was of a woman from the 90s, who was a working professional, yet she was forward in her thinking for a woman from that time”.

Sandeepa opens about her character in 'Bisaat' & 'MumBhai'

While speaking to Republic World in an exclusive interview, Sandeepa Dhar also opened up about working with Vikram Bhatt in Bisaat.

She said, “Vikram and I have been in talks quite some time to do something together. He had approached with a couple of things in between which did not materialize. He’s a very good writer when it comes to characters and I wanted to do a series where the protagonist has a solid part. So I was waiting for him to write and luckily he wrote Bisaat.”

Sandeepa Dhar was sent the first three episodes of the show and when she read the script she was adamant about playing the part.

Sandeepa, working in Vikram Bhatt's shows said that it was a huge blessing for her because he’s a writer and a director so he knows how to handle actors extremely well. She also added that he creates an environment that is conducive for an actor and hence the outcome of the scene is nice.

She added, “He’s not stubborn towards an actor about what he wants out of a shot. He gives them the freedom to do what they want. There were times when I had approached a scene in a different way than he had imagined it and he gave me the freedom to do it.”

Sandeepa Dhar in Bisaat also said her character went through a lot in the 8 episodes and it was emotionally challenging for her as an actor. There were a lot of breakdowns and Sandeepa admitted she does not use glycerin for emotional scenes and would instead remember memories to create and feel for her character Kiyana. Sandeepa admits that Vikram would make fun of her because at times she would get so carried away in an emotional scene that she would end up crying and howling and forget her lines while the director would wait for her to speak up her lines.

(Image Source: Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram)