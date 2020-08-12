Sandhya Mridul Says 'insider Vs Outsider' Debate Turning Into An Ugly Witch-hunting Battle

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has inevitably paved the way for some discussions and debates surrounding the 'insider vs outsider' prominence in the film industry along with the existence of nepotism. Sandhya Mridul is the latest celeb to break her silence on the ongoing issue. She stated that the insider vs outsider discussions were supposed to be a healthy debate but it is gradually turning into an 'ugly witch-hunting battle.'

Sandhya Mridul wants the insider vs outsider to be a discussion

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Honeymoon Travels Pvt Limited actor revealed that Sushant has indeed left behind a very important debate and that everyone should discuss it but not mentally abuse anyone in the process. She added that the entire debate surrounding the 'insider vs outsider' concept in the film industry should have been a conversation.

The actor went on to say that instead, it has turned into an ugly witch-hunting battle. Sandhya also said that she agrees about the problems existing in the industry and also hints that some of them have affected her too.

Sandhya Mridul feels the industry is slowly changing

The Mentalhood actor said that she is not trying to say that she was not a victim of these problems or did not have the guts to speak up against them. Sandhya said that she agrees that there have been some actors around whom an 'entire narrative' was created just because they angered someone important. She added that this does not mean that people should just sit and abuse as this is not the energy that one should create in these stressful times.

The 45-year-old actor revealed that there is a way of voicing out one's opinion. She also hinted that the system should be given a chance as the scenario in the industry is steadily changing, The Angry Indian Goddesses actor also said that she is optimistic that eventually, good work will come to people who truly deserve it.

The actor further said that if such a thing does not happen, one should speak up against it. She added that one should aim to change the system instead of 'bring someone down.' Sandhya said that today's generation of actors is still fortunate to be able to speak up against issues like these. The Page 3 actor also hinted that with the emergence of social media, it has become much easier for people to voice out any kind of injustice meted out to them.

