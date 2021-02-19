Sandhya Mridul Talks About Working In Web Series, Says 'I Am Very Happy For Such Roles'

Sandhya Mridul, who is known for movies like Saathiya (2002) and Page 3 (2005), recently opened up about working in OTT platforms. As per Hindustan Times, the actor feels happy that she waited for such opportunities and did not jump on doing stuff that she didn't believe in. She also talked about the versatility of her roles. Read further to know what Sandhya Mridul feels about working in web series.

Sandhya Mridul on working in OTT platforms

The actor also went on to say that she is relieved that things have changed because actors like her were waiting to try out new stuff. She further talked about how actors like her have been doing similar kind of stuff and that they don't want to be stereotyped anymore. She further talked about a very tough point in her life when she was without work and she didn't want to do similar kind of work.

She also added that she feels that it is good for so many actors who waited for so long to get 'their moment in the sun', which also includes herself. She continued that she is happy and that she saved herself for the moment and did not jump in and die by working on something she didn't believe in. She further added that this is the reason she still has the passion and excitement for her work. Sher further talked about the versatile roles. She said that the roles give her a chance to do what she came here to do and for what she has struggled for all these years.

Sandhya Mridul was seen in web series like Mentalhood and Tandavy, where she played versatile roles. Referring to her roles, she talked about her image and the responsibility of doing such roles. She is happy and wants to do more such roles.

Concluding, she talked about the image that her characters have created for her. She said that it is a big thing for her to get the responsibility for such roles and that people don't stereotype her. She said that people usually think of her as an urban, cool girl which she feels she is not that an actor. She feels that she is capable of doing much more things and that she is happy that things are happening.

Work front

Sandhya Mridul's Bollywood movies include Angry Indian Goddess, Ragini MMS, Page 3, Section 375, Nirvana Inn and many more. She made her debut with the popular TV serial Swabhimaan. She has done various Television serials before entering the movie industry. The actor promised that there is a couple of web series that she is working on and that she is looking forward to showcasing her roles to the audience.

