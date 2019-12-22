Sandhya Mridul Lashes Out Over Obscene Message From Troll, Mumbai Police Takes Action

Sandhya Mridul lashed out at an abusive troll on Twitter on Saturday . As the actor expressed her fury over the post, Mumbai Police took note of the offence, and promised to act on it. The Saathiya star conveyed her gratitude to the force, though she questioned the silence of Twitter.

The film industry, like the entire nation, is currently divided over the Indian Government introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Parliament. Sandhya Mridul has been among those who have been voicing their objection against the act. A troll allegedly abused the Page 3 actor for one of her posts related to the CAA. Not just did the troll whose handle went by the name Vikash Singh, used obscene language against her, he even slutshamed her. The troll seemed to have got angry on her over some post that allegedly was against her Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd co-star Ranvir Shorey because the troll also said that 'country stood by Ranvir Shorey.' Sharing a screenshot of the message, Sandhya wrote, “Hey @Twitter any advisory on this? Or it’s all good in this current scenario? Also fyi Ranvir Soorey! @RanvirShorey enjoy!” (sic) Ranvir too lashed out at the post, and wrote, “I’m sorry you have to deal with such a******s, Sandy. Pity this m***o.”

Here’s the post

Later, Mumbai Police replied promptly, “Ma'am, We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details. We will look into this on priority.” On Sunday, she responded, “Thank you again @MumbaiPolice .. have blocked & reported the handle..do look into that and thank you for keeping a watch... still waiting for some response and/or action from @Twitter.. But truly appreciate all you do. “Onir was among the celebrities who praised the Mumbai Police for its prompt action.

