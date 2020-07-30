Sandip Ssingh Denies Suicide Angle, Says ‘Sushant Not One To Take Such Step’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Sandip Ssingh said that the late actor was a happy person and not one who could commit suicide. The producer, who was one of those to visit Sushant’s home after his death, also stated that he was very clear in his thinking, and knew what he wanted to do in life. He also claimed that he had never met Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of those to be booked in the investigation of Sushant's death.

Appearing on Republic TV’s The Debate, Sandip revealed that he had not met Sushant for the last few months before his death, and claimed that the latter was not in touch with anyone. He recalled being called by their common friend Mahesh Shetty informing him about the news of Sushant’s death at around 2-2.15 pm on June 14. He stated that he and Mahesh were hoping it was false as they arrived at his house, and remembered being stopped by the police as they entered the apartment amid media presence.

When asked if someone who was going to take this step would give a missed call to a close one before one's death, Sandip replied in the negative. “He is not the guy who will do what has happened to him. He was a very happy guy. He used to always speak about films and dreams."

"We were both from Bihar and we’d say we two Biharis will rule the industry. He did different kinds of films, like Sochiriya Byomkesh Bakshy. He was very clear and knew what he wanted, like he waited three years and did nothing after quitting Pavitra Rishta.”

Sandip also stated that they had known each other before he entered films and how the PK star was fond of the mutton curry that his mother used to cook for him. Sandip stated that Sushant wanted to do organic farming.

He revealed that he was yet to be questioned in the case, though he claimed the Mumbai Police took details from him. With Sushant's former manager Disha Salian's death also being linked to Sushant's case, Sandip said that he knew Disha very well, and could not believe she was no more.

The producer also clarified that he did not want to give a clean chit to anyone, and only wanted justice for Sushant.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, the Bihar police registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC, on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint that she abetted his suicide and cheated him. Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai, where the investigation is still pending.

