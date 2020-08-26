Sandip Ssingh Attempting To Flee To London? PR Team In Talks With Visa Agents: Sources

With suspicion looming over Sandeep Ssingh's hand in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, sources have revealed that the late actor's self-proclaimed friend is planning to leave the country. Reportedly, Sandip Ssingh is planning to flee to a foreign nation, probably to the UK, with sources informing that his PR team is in talks with visa agents for the same. Meanwhile, CBI probe in Sushant's death case is also making rapid advancements with the investigating agency questioning Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and the late actor's cook Neeraj for the fifth straight day.

Sandip Ssingh's role in Sushant Singh's death case has come under the scanner after videos from Cooper Hospital where the late actor's body was taken for autopsy showed that Ssingh was apparently orchestrating the events. He was also seen gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown. In the same Republic TV newsbreak, visuals had indicated the presence of more than one stretcher being wheeled into the hospital.

READ | 28 Sandip Ssingh-Sanjay Nirupam Calls: Neta's Tweet After Sushant's Death Raises Eyebrows

Republic accesses Sandip Ssingh's call details

In a major breakthrough, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the call details of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that 4 calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

READ | Sushant's Ambulance Driver Lying? Claims To Not Know Sandip Ssingh Despite 4 Calls Proof

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

READ | CBI's Sushant Probe LIVE Updates: Pithani & Others Grilled Again; Notice To Cooper On Rhea

Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip Ssingh who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

While Sandip Ssingh said in an interview with Republic TV that he had not met Sushant for over a year, he was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Sushant's niece, however, contended that Suhant's family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is.

READ | NCB To Probe Sushant Case Narcotics Angle; 4 Officials Meet Director Over ED's Rhea Info

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.