Sandip Ssingh Made 4 Calls To Mumbai Cops Probing Sushant Death Case: CDR Reveals

In a shocking development on Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh had dialled two Mumbai police officers who were investigating the actor's death, call detail records (CDR) accessed by Republic TV have revealed.

As per the CDR, two calls were made to Bhushan Belnekar, who happens to be the IO (investigating officer) in the case, on June 15, one of them lasted for nearly 90 seconds. Later, Ssingh spoke to PSI Vaibhav Jagtap on June 17 and then again on June 18 that lasted over two minutes. Jagtap was Belnekar's deputy through the course of the Police's probe in the death case.

Both the cops have now been summoned for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation as per sources. The big question that now emerges is : Why was Sandip Ssingh talking to the Mumbai Police's investigating officers?

The CBI's SIT team will summon Sandip Ssingh but the dates are yet to be fixed, sources told Republic TV on Tuesday.

Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death sparked questions especially after in an interview with Republic TV he said that had not met Sushant for over a year. Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

Smita Parikh, Sushant's family friend further told Republicworld that wherever a suspicion rises, Sandip Ssingh's presence is there. "The family wants Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated as he hurried all the procedures on June 14 and tampered with the evidence. He definitely has a bigger role to play in Sushant and Disha Salian's death," Smita claimed.

Sandip Ssingh's spoke to ambulance driver 4 times

In a major breakthrough, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the call details of Sushant Singh Rajput's self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh which highlighted that four calls were exchanged between him and the ambulance driver between June 14-16. To add to the intrigue, the ambulance driver sheepishly deflected and denied any knowledge of this despite having called Sandip three times. The record details also showed that calls that were made by Sandip Ssingh to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and actor Sooraj Pancholi's mother Zarina Wahab.

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Ssingh again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

