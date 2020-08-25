Sandip Ssingh's Call Records Accessed; Spoke To Ambulance Driver 4 Times From June 14-16

Amid more and more eyebrows being raised about Sandip Ssingh's actions and involvement in the events surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and his assertions after that, Republic TV has accessed details of his call records.

After the family of Sushant refuted Sandip Ssingh's claim of being one of Sushant's closest friends, and an eyewitness at the mortuary claimed that he was the ‘mastermind’ of the case among many other discrepancies coming to light, Republic TV has now learnt of his calls exchanged with the ambulance driver who transported Sushant's body to Cooper hospital. The CRD reveals that Sandip Ssingh and ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar exchanged 4 calls from June 14 to June 16. Consequent to this, Republic also spoke to Bandgar who sensationally claimed to not have spoken to Sandip Ssingh, and claimed instead that he was called by the Mumbai police.

The call records show that on June 14, ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar dialled Sandip Ssingh at 6.40 PM and had a 48 seconds conversation. He made a second call at 7.57 PM and spoke to him for 51 seconds. The call records further show that Sandip made the third call to the ambulance driver at 9.59 PM on June 14. Sandip Ssingh, the self-proclaimed friend of the later actor, again spoke to the ambulance driver Bandgar for 104 seconds on June 16, after Bandgar called him.

When Republic confronted Akshay Bandgar, the ambulance driver, he said that only the Mumbai police had called him and denied exchanging any calls from Sandip Ssingh. 'No, I have not spoken to anyone,' he said.

Questions raised over Sandip Ssingh's role

While Sandip Ssingh said in an interview with Republic TV that he had not met Sushant for over a year, he was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Sushant's niece, however, contended that Suhant's family does not know who Sandip Ssingh is. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown. In the same Republic TV newsbreak, visuals had indicated the presence of more than one stretcher being wheeled into the hospital. Earlier, the presence of two ambulances at Sushant's house on the day of his death had also raised suspicions, with three different accounts emerging on how they came to be there - from the ambulance driver, the owner and Sandip Ssingh himself. It was also Sandip Ssingh who had directed that the ambulance go to Cooper hospital and not the hospital that protocol had indicated.

Eye-witness questions conduct of Sandip Ssingh

Surjeet Singh Rathore, who is associated with the fringe outfit Karni Sena, had visited the Cooper Hospital on instructions of Sushant's cousin Niraj Singh Bablu, to assist the family. He claimed to Republic that he was the one who was with Rhea Chakraborty when she saw Sushant's body for the last time at the mortuary, and was startled when her first reaction to it was ‘sorry babu.’ Sandip Ssingh appeared to be controlling the entire situation at the hospital, claimed Rathore. Explaining the turn of events, Rathore said Sandip handled everything, right from whom to call, to who all should be present there.

